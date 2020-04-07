UrduPoint.com
Corona Virus Positive Cases Surge To 19 In AJK As 3 More Reported.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

Corona virus positive cases surge to 19 in AJK as 3 more reported.

Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Tuesday said tally of corona virus positive cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has surged to 18 as 3 more positive cases detected in the region within 24 hours

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi Tuesday said tally of corona virus positive cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has surged to 18 as 3 more positive cases detected in the region within 24 hours.

He said samples of 36 new suspected people have been taken for test and 64 were discharged from quarantine after found negative, The minister said two new cases were reported from Mirpur and one from Rawalakot District taking the total tally to 19, 8 in Mirpur, and 6 in Bhimber, two each in Plundari and Rawalakot and one in Kotli district while one patient had been discharged from New city Hospital Mirpur after recovery.

Dr. Naqi said that in AJK, so for 534 people had been tested for novel corona virus out of which results of 448 results have been received and only 19 were found positive taking treatment in the Hospitals while 429 were discharged from quarantine after found negative and results of 86 people are awaited.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 7 symptomatic people reported at New city Hospital Mirpur, 5 at Abbas Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) Muzaffarabad, 12 at Shaikh Zahid Hospital Rawalakot and 6 each at District headquarter Hospitals in Bagh and Plundari whose samples for test have been taken.

