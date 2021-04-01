UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona War Intensifies In KP, 21 More Die

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:49 PM

Corona war intensifies in KP, 21 more die

The coronavirus war intensified in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with at least 21 people have been died with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed this here on Thursday.He said with 21 died of coronavirus infection, the death toll in the province has risen to 2363

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The coronavirus war intensified in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with at least 21 people have been died with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed this here on Thursday.He said with 21 died of coronavirus infection, the death toll in the province has risen to 2363. He said the people were not following SOPs issued by the government and as a result a record 1044 new affected cases have been reported in the province.

With the 1044 new report cases, the number of affected people has increased to 88099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official disclosed.

He said 13 patients from Peshawar district, 3 from Mardan, 2 from Bajaur, one each from Abbottabad, Kohat and Swabi have died from corona in the last 24 hours.

However, he said, a total of 408 recoveries from coronavirus in the province and with this number the total of people recovering has reached to 76,640.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Died Kohat Mardan Swabi All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spell of strong gusty winds to continue till Frida ..

1 minute ago

Mehergarh Center to arrange 3-day residential cour ..

2 minutes ago

San Marino Positively Assesses Russia's Sputnik V ..

2 minutes ago

Dreamer Spacesuit Painted by Cancer Patients will ..

2 minutes ago

Peony festival kicks off in central China's Henan

9 minutes ago

Fijians urged to register for COVID-19 vaccine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.