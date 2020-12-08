UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona's Second Wave More Lethal Than Previous In Pakistan: Dr Faisal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:04 PM

Corona's second wave more lethal than previous in Pakistan: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday urged the citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the second wave is more lethal and severe in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday urged the citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the second wave is more lethal and severe in Pakistan.

"The disastrous effects of the second wave can only be alleviated by taking precautionary measures across the country by citizens," Dr Faisal Sultan said while addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

He said that an unprecedented spike in the number of corona patients has been observed in the country while the report of 89 deaths in past 24 hours which was the highest number during last one month was ample proof that COVID-19 second wave was spiking.

He said that the increasing number of corona cases was a threat as it can badly impact our economy, education and healthcare system which was already overburdened.

The disease had individual and collective impacts on our lives, he added.

Dr Faisal said that scientific approach and practices adopted by the government during first wave helped overcome contagion outbreak. He added effective strategy was being implemented and appealed the citizens to support government in its efforts to contain the disease.

"We from the platform of NCOC request all stakeholders to follow SOPs like wearing mask outdoors, avoid visiting crowded places, frequently wash hands and keep social distancing."He requested all departments to ensure SOPs among their staff and premises in detail. "If we follow these guidelines then we will be able to reduce this risk of the pandemic as it was made during the first wave."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Education Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

33 minutes ago

UN chief urges quick restoration of rule of law in ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Expects Better Economic Results for Russia ..

1 minute ago

Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai

37 minutes ago

Turkey detains nearly 200 over Gulen links

1 minute ago

PDM rallies may accelerate spread of Covid-19: Dr. ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.