Coronaviris claims 13 lives, 110 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Novel coronavirus claimed 13 more lives, while110 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Wednesday pushing total number of cases to 345,251.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll reached 10,672, while 325,234 cases recovered so far.

P&SHD informed that 55 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 21 in Rawalpindi, 6 in Attock, 3 in Gujranwala, 3 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang, 3 in Sargodha, 2 in Khushab,1 in Bhakkar,7 in Multan,1 in Lodhran,1 in Layyah, and 2 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Rahimyar Khan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,515,776 tests for COVID-19 so far.