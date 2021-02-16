UrduPoint.com
Coronaviris Claims 14 More Lives In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:44 PM

The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 14 precious lives in the province whereas 428 new cases were reported on Tuesday which turned the death toll to 5,084

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 14 precious lives in the province whereas 428 new cases were reported on Tuesday which turned the death toll to 5,084.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 164,696.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 266 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, seven in Kasur, five in Nankana Sahib, one in Jhelum, three in Gujranwala,15 in Mandi Bahauddin, 10 in Sialkot, six in Gujrat, 31 in Faisalabad, seven in Toba Tek Singh, one in Jhang, three in Chineot, 23 in Sargodha,one in Mianwali,one in Khoshab, nine in Multan, four in Lodharan, two in Dera Ghazi Khan,14 in Rajanpur, three in Bahawalpur,17 in Rahimyar Khan, three in Pakpatan and two cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,124,308 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 152,325 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

