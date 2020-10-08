Coronaviris claims two more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 100,272 after registration of 124 new cases on Thursda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 100,272 after registration of 124 new cases on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, so far a total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,247.

The P&SHD confirmed that 77 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Nankana Sahib, one in Kasur, three in Sheikhupura ,five in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, one in Sialkot, three in Multan, one in Vehari, four in Faisalabad,one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Rahimyar Khan, two in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar, 10 in Bahawalpur, two in Dera Ghazi Khan,one in Rajanpur, one in Okara and two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,341,901 tests for COVID-19 so far while 96,506 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.