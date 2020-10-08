UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronaviris Claims Two More Lives In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

Coronaviris claims two more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 100,272 after registration of 124 new cases on Thursda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 took away two more lives in the province while the number of cases reached 100,272 after registration of 124 new cases on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, so far a total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,247.

The P&SHD confirmed that 77 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Nankana Sahib, one in Kasur, three in Sheikhupura ,five in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, one in Sialkot, three in Multan, one in Vehari, four in Faisalabad,one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Rahimyar Khan, two in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, one in Bhakkar, 10 in Bahawalpur, two in Dera Ghazi Khan,one in Rajanpur, one in Okara and two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,341,901 tests for COVID-19 so far while 96,506 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Mianwali Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari

Recent Stories

Youth held over displaying weapon on social media

3 minutes ago

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rat ..

14 minutes ago

AIOU announces BA exams from Oct. 26

3 minutes ago

SCO SG calls for peaceful resolution of current si ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar on "Global Trends for Food Professionals" ..

3 minutes ago

US embassy delegation calls on Interior Minister B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.