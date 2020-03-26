UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus; 13 Test Positive In IOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Coronavirus; 13 Test positive in IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : At least 13 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) so far, out of them, on died, one recovered and 11 kept in isolation for treatment.

Quoting the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) released in occupied Srinagar on Thursday, the report said 379 samples have been sent for testing, of which 341 tested as negative and 13 cases have tested positive of which one recovered and one died.

It said that reports of 25 cases are awaited till March 26, 2020.

As many as 5482 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir.

As many as, 3053 persons have been kept under home quarantine while as 117 are in hospital quarantine, it added.

Persons who are under home surveillance stand at 1761 while as 551 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period, the report said.

