Coronavirus: 3,152 registered citizens given 1st dose of vaccine

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 5,882 citizens over 60 years of age have been registered in Okara district, and 3,152 of them have been given the first dose of anti-corona vaccine at the specially established centres so far, under the ongoing vaccination drive.

District Health Officer Dr Sajjad Gilani Tuesday said that 107 registered citizens had also been given the second dose of the vaccine.

He said that 3,814 front-line health workers have been registered in the district, out of which 2,341 given the first dose of vaccine and 1,577 the second dose so far.

He said citizens above 60 years of age should send their CNIC number to helpline 1166, and after receiving a message from the Health Department, they must visit the given centre to get vaccinated for prevention from coronavirus.