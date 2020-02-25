UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus A 'game Changer' For Globalisation: French Minister

Tue 25th February 2020

Coronavirus a 'game changer' for globalisation: French minister

The new coronavirus is a "game changer" that will require a rethink in global supply networks, especially for health and medicine, the French finance minister said on Tuesday

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus is a "game changer" that will require a rethink in global supply networks, especially for health and medicine, the French finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus epidemic is a game changer for globalisation," Bruno Le Maire said duringa visit to Athens.

