Coronavirus a 'game changer' for globalisation: French minister

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus is a "game changer" that will require a rethink in global supply networks, especially for health and medicine, the French finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The coronavirus epidemic is a game changer for globalisation," Bruno Le Maire said duringa visit to Athens.