UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Blood Donation Scarcity Risking Thalassemia Kids' Lives

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:41 PM

Coronavirus: Blood donation scarcity risking Thalassemia kids' lives

In wake of COVID-19 and hesitation of blood donation from the public in Ramazan, shortage of its bags was risking lives of patients specially Thalassemia kids for whom it was just like rationing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :In wake of COVID-19 and hesitation of blood donation from the public in Ramazan, shortage of its bags was risking lives of patients specially Thalassemia kids for whom it was just like rationing.

Regional Blood Centre Manager, Mohsin Abbas, told APP that they used to collect upto 350 blood bags from the donations in Ramazan on average but this time the average was much lower and they were able to stockpile just five to seven bags daily.

" We will hardly arrange 150-200 bags this month keeping in the daily average. During day timings, we cannot carry out any activity for blood donation as people keep fast. Markets, malls etc are closed at 6pm due to coronavirus restrictions. Therefore, we go to mosques with an appeal for donation.' he informed.

Normally, youth was motivated and donates blood whereas citizens avoid donating apprehending that it might weaken them in the holy month, Mr Mohsin said and added that the mortality rate of Thalassemia patients goes up due to this paucity.

" For Thalassemia patients, transfusion is just like rationing as we donate to the poor and needy. Neither we could refuse 'human dependent medicine' to them nor to patients who reach Nishtar Hospital Emergency ward with heavy bleeding.

" he maintained.

Replying to a question, Mr Abbas said that the regional blood center was in liaison with Dawat-e-Islami which would camp for amassing blood on April 30 in Multan adding that they were hoping to have good response from the citizens in this connection.

He appealed to the public to donate blood for saving the lives of Thalassemia kids.

Dr Azeem Sobhani, an officer at Children Complex Blood Center informed that donation of blood had lowered owing to global pandemic for the last one year.

Transfusion has gone down in Thalassemia patients, he said adding that over 1,000 kids were registered with the health facility and only 18-20 patients were being transfused blood daily as compared to 30-35 kids in the past.

Several parents don't visit blood centers these days because of unavailability of blood, Dr Sobhani observed and added that camps could not be held at colleges and universities for blood collection due to the prevailing COVID situation.

He urged upon people to come forward for this noble cause in the sacred month for Thalassemia kids' lives.

Related Topics

Multan Shortage Poor Visit April Market National University From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China appoints officials for new agency on disease ..

2 minutes ago

Under-pressure US police officers tempted to leave ..

2 minutes ago

Four injure in a clash between two groups

2 minutes ago

Out of total ventilators only 5 available at Nisht ..

2 minutes ago

School in US Bans Teachers Inoculated Against COVI ..

7 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.