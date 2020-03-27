Coronavirus boosts demand for flour in Europe

Demand for flour in Europe has increased tremendously since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the director of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Demand for flour in Europe has increased tremendously since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the director of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.

Following the rapid spread of COVID-19, demand has been high for flour and flour products such as pasta amid the panic, Eren Gunhan Ulusoy told Anadolu Agency.

While cafes and pubs have been closed to stem the spread of the virus, bakeries are doing brisk business and bread sales have increased, he said.

Turkey's flour and flour products trade has not been affected by the virus so far, but the slowdown in the global economy and increased container costs will affect it in the future, Ulusoy, who is also head of the Turkish Flour Industrialists' Federation (TFIF), highlighted.

"The epidemic does not have a direct effect on food products under the current conditions. I do not expect a problem in wheat or flour production," he said.

As the world's largest flour exporting country, Turkey sold $1.05 billion worth of flour last year.