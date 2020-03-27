UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Boosts Demand For Flour In Europe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Coronavirus boosts demand for flour in Europe

Demand for flour in Europe has increased tremendously since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the director of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Demand for flour in Europe has increased tremendously since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, said the director of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.

Following the rapid spread of COVID-19, demand has been high for flour and flour products such as pasta amid the panic, Eren Gunhan Ulusoy told Anadolu Agency.

While cafes and pubs have been closed to stem the spread of the virus, bakeries are doing brisk business and bread sales have increased, he said.

Turkey's flour and flour products trade has not been affected by the virus so far, but the slowdown in the global economy and increased container costs will affect it in the future, Ulusoy, who is also head of the Turkish Flour Industrialists' Federation (TFIF), highlighted.

"The epidemic does not have a direct effect on food products under the current conditions. I do not expect a problem in wheat or flour production," he said.

As the world's largest flour exporting country, Turkey sold $1.05 billion worth of flour last year.

Related Topics

World Business Europe Turkey Wheat Billion Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SAARC nations vow to jointly fight COVID-19, "Elec ..

5 minutes ago

PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admi ..

5 minutes ago

Korean Air chief defeats 'nut rage' sister's chall ..

1 minute ago

Domestic Violence Complaints in France Jump 32% Si ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa: first 2 coronavirus deaths, cases top 1, ..

1 minute ago

US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.