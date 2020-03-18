Coronavirus case confirmed in Mirpur

The first and only case of coronavirus victim has been detected in Azad Jammu Kashmir but with out of danger condition - after the concerned National Institute of Health Islamabad declared only one out of all nine cases positive, authorities have sai

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : The first and only case of coronavirus victim has been detected in Azad Jammu Kashmir but with out of danger condition - after the concerned National Institute of Health Islamabad declared only one out of all nine cases positive, authorities have said.

Addressing an emergent press conference at the DC office here on Wednesday afternoon, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Raja Tahir Imtiaz and District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain said that laboratory tests to detect the virus symptoms in only affectee � the 45-year-old male patient with throat swab (SARS-CoV-2) were found positive by the Department of Virology, Public Health Laboratories Division, National Institute of Health Islamabad.

He had landed from Tuftan (Baluchistan) after travelling from Iran, along with nine others through the Dera Ghazi Khan few days back.

They said that all the nine affectees were kept in quarantine and Isolation centers at the Hospital in New Mirpur city and the Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur under close monitoring for next 14 days and the stipulated Standard Operating Procedure of the hospitalization.

"All the 9 samples were sent to the NIH Islamabad, of which only one was found positive and no threat to his life as his treatment is in progress in the special Isolation Center set up in the State-run Hospital in New Mirpur city", the DC and DHO said.

To a question, DHO Dr. Fida Hussain said that only the healthy person was kept in quarantine Center just after the doubt of emerging of symptoms of the virus. He said that all four of the persons admitted in Quarantine Center in Mirpur DHQ hospital has been discharged so far after their samples were found and declared negative by the NIH Islamabad.

Rest of them were kept at the NIH as the extra pre-cautionary measures under the prevailing SOP to deal with the situation.

It may be added that three Quarantine centers have been established at the DHQ hospitals one each at the divisional headquarters of Mirpur, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad to immediately deal with the virus.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz, while responding to a query, said that adequate arrangements have been made on emergency grounds to make due checking of the people moving in and out.

He said that quick response force has also been put on high alert to immediately deal with any eventuality.

He disclosed that a fully equipped latest Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was being established within next two to three days at the Mirpur DHQ Hospital to effectively deal with the patients if emerged.

Responding to a question about disappearance of the masks in the open market, the DC said that the AJK government has principally decided to manage the production of the masks on its own.

