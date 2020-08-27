UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases Decreased Considerably In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:25 PM

Coronavirus cases decreased considerably in Abbottabad

Like other parts of the country, the number of COVID-19 cases in district Abbottabad was gradually decreasing as only 195 active cases were reported by the health department on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the number of COVID-19 cases in district Abbottabad was gradually decreasing as only 195 active cases were reported by the health department on Thursday.

According to the health department statistics, so far, the number of Coronavirus recovered patients in district was 1307 while only 8 patients were still quarantined at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

2319 people of district Abbottabad who had returned from various countries, none of them found COVID-19 positive.

In district Abbottabad so far 9531 suspected COVID-19 patients had been screened where 1589 were declared positive.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients was 1307 and 85 people had lost their lives by the outbreak.

Today health department registered 350 suspected cases of COVID-19 in district Abbottabad while only 197 active cases were existing in district Abbottabad.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases was recorded after lifting the ban on Tourism resulting in the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Federal and provincial governments including the tourists and hotel staff in Galyat and other tourist spots found positive.

3056 people were also screened at Triage Desks functional in ATH, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad and Rural Health Center (RHC) Havelian.

