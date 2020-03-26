Coronavirus Cases in Austria Surpass 6,000, Death Toll at 42 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Austrian Health Ministry updated its COVID-19 case count to 6,001 on Thursday, with the death toll now standing at 42.

Austria publishes reports about the coronavirus situation twice a day, frequently issuing additional updates over the course of day.

As of 9:00 a.m.

local time (8:00 GMT), the authorities reported that the most cases in the country had been registered in the states of Tyrol (1,593), Upper Austria (1,022), Lower Austria (789) and Vienna (734). A total of 35,995 tests have been taken.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz notably said on Wednesday that the country would switch to more aggressive testing and launch express tests to test hundreds of thousands of people.

The number of COVID-19 cases in neighboring Hungary has, meanwhile, risen from 226 to 261, according to the prime minister's office. Twenty-eight people have recovered, and a total of 10 patients have died.