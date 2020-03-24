Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceed 27,000 With 114 Deaths - Health Institute

Germany confirmed over 4,700 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 27,000, with the death toll now 114, the Robert Koch Institute said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Germany confirmed over 4,700 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 27,000, with the death toll now 114, the Robert Koch Institute said Tuesday.

On Monday, the official public health institute said that the country had so far detected 22,600 cases, of which 86 were fatalities.

According to the institute's data, the largest numbers were recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia (6,318), Bavaria (5,754) and Baden-Wurttemberg (5,348). Berlin had 1,220 cases.

Lothar Wieler, head of the institute, said on Monday that there were signs that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country could be slowing down as the effects of social distancing and other measures begin to take hold.

So far, Germany stands out by having an unusually low case-to-fatality ratio, with the mortality rate at about 0.2 percent, much lower than in neighboring Spain or Italy.

As of Tuesday, over 380,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 16,500 deaths and over 100,000 recoveries.