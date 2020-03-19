Coronavirus cases in Germany soar past 10,000: official data

Germany has recorded 10,999 cases of the coronavirus, official data showed Thursday, with the number of new reported infections rising by 2,801 in a single day

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany has recorded 10,999 cases of the coronavirus, official data showed Thursday, with the number of new reported infections rising by 2,801 in a single day.

Twenty people have died from the viral infection, data from the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute showed. North Rhine-Westphalia remains the worst-hit state, with 3,033 COVID-19 cases, up 661 from a day ago.