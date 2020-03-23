UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Germany Up 4,000 To Over 22,600, Deaths At 86 - Health Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,600, Deaths at 86 - Health Institute

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by over 4,000 over the past 24 hours to 22,672, with the death toll reaching 86, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has climbed by over 4,000 over the past 24 hours to 22,672, with the death toll reaching 86, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

On Sunday, the German public health institute reported about a total of 18,610 cases and 55 fatalities. German news magazine Fokus, meanwhile, said later the same day that the number of cases had surpassed 25,000, and nearly 100 people had died. The Robert Koch Institute, which is in charge of the official count, earlier said that it was aware of such discrepancies, noting that time was needed to bring together official data from across the country.

According to the official data, the largest numbers of cases were recorded in North Rhine-Westphalia (5,615), Bavaria (4,892) and Baden-Württemberg (3,811). Berlin accounts for 1,077 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Sunday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 294,000, with more than 12,900 fatalities, according to the health watchdog.

Related Topics

World German Died Germany Berlin Same March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

4 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu is receiving significant support in the ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, New Age Fitness launch digit ..

36 minutes ago

More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home ..

4 minutes ago

Back to work in China virus epicentre as restricti ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.