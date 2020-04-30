UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Cases In Russia Surge Past 100,000

Thu 30th April 2020

Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100,000 on Thursday, the government said, with an increase of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100,000 on Thursday, the government said, with an increase of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus, the government's coronavirus information site said in a daily update.

