Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russia has registered 163 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total count to 658, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 163 cases of the novel coronavirus infection in 20 regions," the center said.

Thus, Russia has recorded 658 COVID-19 cases in 55 regions since the onset of the outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova specified. Twenty-nine people have recovered, and 112,000 are currently being monitored in self-isolation.

According to the crisis center, 120 of the new cases were registered in Moscow and six others in the Moscow Region.

The new patients traveled to virus-hit countries within the last 14 days.