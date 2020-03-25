UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Russia Up By 163 To 658 Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Russia has registered 163 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total count to 658, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russia has registered 163 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total count to 658, the country's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has registered 163 cases of the novel coronavirus infection in 20 regions," the center said.

Thus, Russia has recorded 658 COVID-19 cases in 55 regions since the onset of the outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova specified. Twenty-nine people have recovered, and 112,000 are currently being monitored in self-isolation.

According to the crisis center, 120 of the new cases were registered in Moscow and six others in the Moscow Region.

The new patients traveled to virus-hit countries within the last 14 days.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

25 seconds ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

27 seconds ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

12 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

55 seconds ago

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts th ..

18 seconds ago

Thyssenkrupp to scrap 3,000 steel jobs

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.