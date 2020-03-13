UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases In Saudi Arabia Rise To 62

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rise to 62

Saudi health officials on Friday announced 17 new coronavirus cases, raising the number of cases in the country to 62, according to the official Saudi news agency

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Saudi health officials on Friday announced 17 new coronavirus cases, raising the number of cases in the country to 62, according to the official Saudi news agency.

There are 11 foreign nationals among the people who contracted the virus, the news agency quoted the Saudi Health Ministry as saying.

One person was discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus, the statement said.

Saudi Arabia early Thursday suspended flights to all EU countries as well as Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia.

The decision expanded the number of banned countries to 53.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 114 countries.

The global death toll is now over 4,600, with more than 125,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Somalia World Sri Lanka China Saudi Wuhan Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia Switzerland Sudan Philippines Kenya December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire goes in isola ..

22 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Nepali gov't suspends visa-on arrivals for nationa ..

2 minutes ago

Abe, Trump hold phone talks after U.S. leader sugg ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's new telescope to see first light in 2021

2 minutes ago

Samsung Display workers exempted from Vietnam's ma ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.