Coronavirus Cases In South Africa Up 155 To 709 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

Coronavirus Cases in South Africa Up 155 to 709 - Health Minister

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has jumped from 554 to 709 over the past 24 hours, with no fatalities reported, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told the SABC news channel on Wednesday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has jumped from 554 to 709 over the past 24 hours, with no fatalities reported, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told the SABC news channel on Wednesday.

"We are now at 709 cases," he said, noting that "quite an increase" in cases is expected in the days to come.

According to the minister, there have been no COVID-19 deaths so far. Only two patients are in intensive care units. He also urged people returning from abroad to honor quarantine and discouraged everyone from traveling.

The minister also pointed to an increase in local transmission of the infection.

