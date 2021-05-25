Coronavirus cases ratio drops in KP

The coronavirus was losing its potency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a significant drop was recorded by the Health Department in the number of active cases of the Covid-19 in the province, a report said on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The coronavirus was losing its potency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a significant drop was recorded by the Health Department in the number of active cases of the Covid-19 in the province, a report said on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department report, the ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases dropped to 4.9 in the province showing a significant drop.

The report said the ratio of positivity of coronavirus cases in Peshawar remained at 11 percent while in Charsadda the ratio was recorded at 6 percent, in Nowshera 5 percent and at Mardan the ratio was recorded at 11 percent during the last seven days.

The Health Department said a tangible drop has also been witnessed in active cases of coronavirus infection cases across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the number of active cases remained as 6231.

At different hospitals of the province 1133 coronavirus infected patients were under treatment of which 46 were on ventilators owing to their critical condition.