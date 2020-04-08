Coronavirus cases registered in Europe pass 750,000: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 750,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 1100 GMT.

That accounts for more than half of the cases identified worldwide so far, although the official figures probably reflect a fraction of the actual number.