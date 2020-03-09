UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Cases Surpass 110,000 Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:01 PM

Coronavirus cases surpass 110,000 worldwide

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, infected more than 110,000 people across the world, according to a data-collecting website "Worldometer"

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, infected more than 110,000 people across the world, according to a data-collecting website "Worldometer".

The death toll has risen to 3,831 across the world, including 3,120 in China, where the virus outbreak first emerged from the city of Wuhan in last December.

Outside of China, the virus has killed many others, including 366 in Italy, 194 in Iran, 53 in South Korea and 22 in the U.S.

Besides, more than 62,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

According to the website, the coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries and territories, including 7,382 in South Korea, 7,375 in Italy, 6,566 in Iran, 502 in Japan, 1,209 in France, 554 in the U.S. and 278 in the U.K.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries including China, Italy and Iran.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency, the World Health Organization on Feb. 28 updated the global risk level to "very high".

Related Topics

World Iran China France Wuhan Italy Japan South Korea December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdook remains unharmed in as ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand Extends Entry Ban for Travelers From C ..

6 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul Stock Exchange Down by Over ..

8 seconds ago

Russian ruble tumbles as oil prices crash

6 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 - Thank you Rawalpindi and Islamabad

20 minutes ago

Popularity of government hajj scheme decreases sig ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.