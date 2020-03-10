Coronavirus cases top 114,000 worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The global corona-virus outbreak has now infected more than 114,000 people worldwide, according to statistics website Worldometer.

The death toll has risen to 4,027 across the world, including 3,136 in China, where the virus outbreak first emerged from the city of Wuhan in last December.

Outside of China, the virus has killed many others, including 463 in Italy, 237 in Iran, 54 in South Korea, and 27 in the U.S.

In addition, more than 64,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

According to the website, coronavirus has spread to more than 115 countries and territories, including 7,513 in South Korea, 9,172 in Italy, 7,161 in Iran, 530 in Japan, 1,412 in France, 729 in the U.S. and 321 in the U.K.

As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, governments have closed borders and suspended land and air travel with the worst-hit countries, including China, Italy, and Iran.

In a press briefing yesterday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom said that since the virus has a foothold "in so many countries, the threat of pandemic has become very real."