Coronavirus Claims 11 More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:17 PM

Coronavirus claims 11 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The coronavirus remained on the prowl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as at least 11 more people died of its infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1930 in the province.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday said 170 new cases of the virus infections have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 67789.

During the last 24 hours, the report said at least 492 patients gained recovery from the infection in KP.

