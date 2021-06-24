Coronavirus claims 16 more lives,198 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus claimed 16 lives,while 198 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the total number of cases reached 345,449, the total death toll turned 10,688, while 325,486 cases were recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Sheikhupura, 26 in Rawalpindi,22 in Attock,1 in Chakwal, 1 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 4 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,4 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,7 in Multan,1 in Lodhran,1 in Vehari, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah,1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Okara, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar and 4 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Rahimyar Khan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,533,537 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.