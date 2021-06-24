UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 16 More Lives,198 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:38 PM

Coronavirus claims 16 more lives,198 new cases reported in Punjab

The novel coronavirus claimed 16 lives,while 198 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus claimed 16 lives,while 198 new cases of the pandemic were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the total number of cases reached 345,449, the total death toll turned 10,688, while 325,486 cases were recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Sheikhupura, 26 in Rawalpindi,22 in Attock,1 in Chakwal, 1 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 4 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Chiniot,1 in Jhang,4 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,7 in Multan,1 in Lodhran,1 in Vehari, 9 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah,1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Okara, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar and 4 new case of COVID-19 was reported in Rahimyar Khan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,533,537 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Chiniot Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIA grills Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US permanent envoy to UN discu ..

24 minutes ago

Court issues release orders of Khawaja Asif in ass ..

39 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Injured in Partial Collapse of M ..

51 seconds ago

Arrested opponents are 'criminals,' says Nicaragua ..

53 seconds ago

IBCC issues SOPs for conduction of federal board ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.