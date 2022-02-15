Coronavirus claims 17 more lives, 704 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

Coronavirus claimed 17 more lives in the province, while 704 new cases were reported during last 24 hours. According to data shared by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the province reached 496,180, while total number of deaths reached the figure of 13,379

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed 17 more lives in the province, while 704 new cases were reported during last 24 hours. According to data shared by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the province reached 496,180, while total number of deaths reached the figure of 13,379.

P&SHD confirmed that maximum number of corona cases,390, were reported in Lahore, 46 in Rawalpindi, 40 in Faisalabad, 26 each in Sialkot and Multan, 17 in Gujranwala, 15 in Bahawalpur, 13 in Gujrat and Sheikhupura, 12 each in DG Khan and Sargodha, 11 in Bhawalnagar and Okara, 9 in Sahiwal, 7 in Jhang, 5 each in Attock and Pakpattan, 4 each in Chiniot and Muzaffargarh, 3 each in Nankana Sahib, Rajanpur, Khushab, Bhakkhar, and Narowal, 2 each in Hafizabad, Mianwali, Mandibahauddin and Vehari ,while one each corona cases were reported in Chakwal, Jehlum, Kasur, TT Singh and Khanewal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 9.86 million tests for Covid-19 so far, while 471,380 persons (confirmed cases) recovered altogether in the province.

The department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.