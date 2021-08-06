UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 19 More Lives ; 964 New Cases Reported In Punjab On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:19 PM

Coronavirus claims 19 more lives ; 964 new cases reported in Punjab on Friday

Coronavirus pandemic claimed another 19 lives, while 964 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus pandemic claimed another 19 lives, while 964 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours .

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD) here on Friday, the death toll reached 11,139 and the total number of cases reached 361,458. As many as 334,599 patients have recovered so far.

As per data provided by P&SHD, currently 15,720 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 294 recovered during the 24 hours .

The health department conducted 20,946 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests number to 6.

27 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 591,141 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centres, and a total number of vaccinated people reached 18,922,725 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

