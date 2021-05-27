Coronavirus claims 19 more lives in KP

The death toll from coronavirus infection reached to 4009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the virus claimed 19 more lives during the last 24 hours, a report from Health Department said

According to the report 383 new cases of the coronavirus infection were reported from the province during the same period taking the number of total cases to 131027.

484 patients of coronavirus infection gained recovery after which the number of total recovered people reached to 121517 in the province.

The report further informed that the number of active cases remained at 5501 adding 7771 medical tests for confirmation of the virus were conducted during the same period in the province.