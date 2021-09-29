Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 20 more lives while 698 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 20 more lives while 698 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Wednesday, death toll reached 12,592 and total number of cases were recorded 430,354 while recoveries 399,609.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 18,153 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 17,800 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.34 million so far.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.