Coronavirus claims 22 more lives, 1,242 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The ratio of coronavirus was recorded 8.2 per cent in the province while 1,242 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) here on Saturday, 22 deaths were reported and death toll reached 11,327.

A total number of cases was recorded 370,600 while 338,671 patients had been recovered so far.

As per data of the PP&SHD, 20,602 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 620 patients had been recovered while the health department had conducted 6.

43 million tests so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 428,958 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 22,724,909 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately regarding symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.