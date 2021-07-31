Coronavirus claims 22 more lives, 728 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives while 728 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives while 728 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, death toll reached 11,039 and a total number of cases were recorded 356,211 while recoveries 332,429 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 12,743 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 351 ones have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 18,571 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

16 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 551,089 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reaches 15,591,082 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day toprotect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.