Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases reported in Punjab on Friday

The coronavirus claimed another 24 lives, while 579 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed another 24 lives, while 579 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data given by a spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday the death toll reached 11,017, and the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases reached 355,483. As many as 332,078 patients have recovered so far.

As per data provided by P&SHD, currently 12,388 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 374 persons recovered during the last 24 hours .

The health department conducted 17,510 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and the total number of testsconducted so far reached 6.13 million.

Meanwhile, as many as 516,067 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres during last 24 hours, and the total number of vaccinated persons reached 15,338,879 in the province.