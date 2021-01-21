Coronavirus claims 25 lives, 714 new cases reported

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 25 lives whereas 714 new cases were reported on Thursday across the province

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 151,603 while total deaths were recorded 4,501.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 442 new cases were reported in Lahore, four in Kasur, four in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 28 in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal,12 in Jehlum, five in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Hafizabad, 13 in Sialkot, four in Narowal,27 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad, eight in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Chineot,16 in Sargodha, three in Khoshab, two in Bhakkar, 21 in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Khanewal, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, six in Layyah, five in Muzaffargarh, eight in Rahimyar Khan,20 in Bahawalpur, seven in Pakpatan, three in Okara and five new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,757,509 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 135,892 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from theCOVID-19.