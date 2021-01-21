UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 25 Lives, 714 New Cases Reported

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:54 PM

Coronavirus claims 25 lives, 714 new cases reported

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 25 lives whereas 714 new cases were reported on Thursday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 25 lives whereas 714 new cases were reported on Thursday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 151,603 while total deaths were recorded 4,501.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 442 new cases were reported in Lahore, four in Kasur, four in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 28 in Rawalpindi, one in Chakwal,12 in Jehlum, five in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Hafizabad, 13 in Sialkot, four in Narowal,27 in Gujrat, 23 in Faisalabad, eight in Toba Tek Singh, nine in Chineot,16 in Sargodha, three in Khoshab, two in Bhakkar, 21 in Multan, one in Vehari, two in Khanewal, seven in Dera Ghazi Khan, six in Layyah, five in Muzaffargarh, eight in Rahimyar Khan,20 in Bahawalpur, seven in Pakpatan, three in Okara and five new cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,757,509 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 135,892 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from theCOVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Joins WHO's COVAX Coronavirus Vaccination Initi ..

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim on 21 jan 2021

2 minutes ago

CM Sindh approves Rs170m grant for KMC, vows to ma ..

2 minutes ago

US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response ..

2 minutes ago

At least 13 dead in Baghdad suicide attack: milita ..

4 minutes ago

Seoul to Seek Early Biden-Moon Meeting to Spur Sta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.