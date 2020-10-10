UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 4 More Lives In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 04:46 PM

The COVID-19 has taken away 4 more lives in Punjab while the number of cases reached 100,428 after the registration of 154 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 4 more lives in Punjab while the number of cases reached 100,428 after the registration of 154 new cases during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Saturday, the death toll due to coronavirus has reached 2,252 in the province while the recoveries are 96,548.

The P&SHD confirmed that 68 coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore, 3 in Kasur, 54 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 4 in Gujrat, 2 Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Multan, 1 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Sargodha, 5 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Rajanpur, 1 in Layyah and one in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,365,072 coronatests in the province.

