Coronavirus Claims 40 More Lives, 1,320 New Cases In Punjab

Fri 27th August 2021

The coronavirus claimed 40 more lives while 1,320 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 40 more lives while 1,320 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached 11,704 and a total number of cases was recorded 386,579 while 350,025 patients had been recovered so far.

As per data provided by the P&SHD, currently 24,850 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 1,031 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 21,236 tests and 6.70 million tests had been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, 619,405 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 27,510,117 in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection andcover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a dayto protect themselves from the COVID-19.

