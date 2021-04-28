UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 45 More Lives In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:43 PM

Coronavirus claims 45 more lives in KP

Coronavirus claimed another 45 lives by taking the death toll to 3,201 across the province,the official of the health department said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 45 lives by taking the death toll to 3,201 across the province,the official of the health department said.

The official said during the last 24 hours, 935 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people affected in the province has reached to 15,596.

Out of them,2006 people have been recovered from the virus and with this the number of recovered patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 10051.

He said that a total of 8,292 corona tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The rate of positive cases has reached to 11.3%,whereas, the rate of positive cases in 4 districts of the province was 20% and in 11 districts it was more than 10%. He disclosed that 1057 patients were undergoing treatment on HDU, 149 on ICU, 87 were on ventilator in different hospitals.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Nea ..

2 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority crackdown on mafia in Town-I ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus safety kits hand over to Rescue 1122

2 minutes ago

Maldives registers growth in major business sector ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia registers 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 9 mor ..

2 minutes ago

Widow arrested over alleged murder of Japan's 'Don ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.