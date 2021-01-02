coronavirus claims a life of doctor in Multan

A 40-year old doctor,resident of Vehari fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A 40-year old doctor,resident of Vehari fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases,Dr Irfan Arshad said that Manzoor Hussain passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Forty patients were tested positive for coronavirus and 20 were suspected out of total 100 cases, he stated.

Thirty five patients were declared as negative and likely to be discharged today.