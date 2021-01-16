Coronavirus claims another 17 lives; 661 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed another 17 lives while 535 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Coronavirus claimed another 17 lives while 535 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 148,488 while the death toll was recorded as 4,387 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 285 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 9 in Kasur, 7 in Nankana Sahib, 24 in Rawalpindi, 14 in Jehlum, 1 in Gujranwala, 9 in Mandi Bahauddin, 1 in Hafizabad, 10 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 51 in Faisalabad, 23 in Jhang, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Chiniot, 9 in Sargodha, 7 in Mianwali, 4 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 9 in Khanewal, 5 in Layyah, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 20 in Rahimyar Khan, 11 in Bahawalpur, 4 in Bahawalnagar, 4 in Pakpatan and 1 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,684,341 tests for COVID-19 so far while 133,586 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 ventilators were spare.

As many as 2,896 frontline healthcare workers got infected with coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.