UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Another 37 Lives In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

Coronavirus claims another 37 lives in KP

Corona virus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Corona virus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Thursday.

With 37 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,238 and another 927 people were infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours, the Health Department official said.

However, 1291 patients infected with corona recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus reached to 101342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official informed.

He said in the last 24 hours, 16 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and the Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,652 in Peshawar.

In Peshawar, 254 more people were infected with Corona and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 45,379, the official of the health department said. The number of active cases in the province has reached 11,943, he said, adding, the health department in various hospitals across the province have conducted 8,261 new tests in a single day.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajid Khan is earning his test debut as off-spinne ..

7 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates Multan public college cam ..

4 minutes ago

Distt admin to declare one hospital as corona cent ..

4 minutes ago

India-Pakistan solidarity trends on social media a ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 crisis placed unprecedented pressure on t ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe chose to bat vs Pakistan in the first Tes ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.