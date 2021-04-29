Coronavirus claims another 37 lives in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Corona virus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Thursday.

With 37 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,238 and another 927 people were infected with coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours, the Health Department official said.

However, 1291 patients infected with corona recovered in the last 24 hours and the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus reached to 101342 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official informed.

He said in the last 24 hours, 16 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and the Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,652 in Peshawar.

In Peshawar, 254 more people were infected with Corona and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 45,379, the official of the health department said. The number of active cases in the province has reached 11,943, he said, adding, the health department in various hospitals across the province have conducted 8,261 new tests in a single day.