UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims Another Life In Rawalpindi, Ten New Infections In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:49 PM

Coronavirus claims another life in Rawalpindi, ten new infections in 24 hours

Ten more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,307 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the deadly disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ten more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,307 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 36,287 from Rawalpindi and 3020 from other districts. Among the new patients, three belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two each from Potohar town and Taxila, while one each case has arrived from Rawal town, Gujrat and Islamabad.

"Presently 21 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting ten in Fauji foundation hospital, six in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one each in Bilal and Attock hospitals," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,971 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,962 with Rawalpindi and 3009 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 188 were quarantined, including 96 at homes and 92 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 3,693,991 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,471 samples were collected, out of which 1,461 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Gujrat Rawalpindi Attock Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Retur ..

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Returns to Europe - Lavrov

8 minutes ago
 Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solu ..

Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solution of Donbas Conflict - Lavr ..

8 minutes ago
 First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

8 minutes ago
 EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

8 minutes ago
 Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

9 minutes ago
 US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in E ..

US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe - Lavrov

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.