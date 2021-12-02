Coronavirus claims another life in Rawalpindi, ten new infections in 24 hours

Ten more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,307 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the deadly disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Ten more were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,307 in the district, while one lost his battle of life against the deadly disease.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 36,287 from Rawalpindi and 3020 from other districts. Among the new patients, three belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, two each from Potohar town and Taxila, while one each case has arrived from Rawal town, Gujrat and Islamabad.

"Presently 21 confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, counting ten in Fauji foundation hospital, six in Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one each in Bilal and Attock hospitals," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,971 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,962 with Rawalpindi and 3009 from outside districts. In addition, the report informed that 188 were quarantined, including 96 at homes and 92 in the isolation centres.

The report further said that 3,693,991 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,471 samples were collected, out of which 1,461 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent.