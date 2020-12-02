Coronavirus claims another life of ATH employee

COVID-19 claimed another life of Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) senior Clerk Shaukat Hussain who was on a ventilator for the last few days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :COVID-19 claimed another life of Ayub Teaching Hospital's (ATH) senior Clerk Shaukat Hussain who was on a ventilator for the last few days.

According to the ATH sources, the senior clerk Shaukat Hussain who was caught by the Coronavirus a couple of weeks ago brought to the hospital with a serious attack on his lungs and later shifted on a ventilator where he could not survive and succumbed to death.

Shaukat Hussain was 50 years old and haled from Galyat, his funeral prayer was offered in his native village Aziz Bang following the Coronavirus SOPs.

Up till now, four employees of ATH have lost their lives in the line of duty including two doctors and two clerks.

The second wave COVID-19 is more lethal than the first one which has gripped the Hazara division and particularly districts Abbottabad where the patients of other districts with severe conditions also referred to ATH Abbottabad.

In district Abbottabad total number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases were 2463 where 1907 patients have been recovered, 459 patients were in the hospital for treatment and 97 have been expired.

A total number of 25116 Coronavirus tests have been conducted in district Abbottabad where 21306 were negative, 2463 were positive, 1278 awaited and 69 were inconclusive.

District administration and health department have imposed smart lockdown at 122 places including 34 rural/urban/residential areas, 07 hotels and restaurants, 76 educational institutions and 5 offices and commercial buildings.