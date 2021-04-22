UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims Eight More Lives In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:12 PM

Coronavirus claims eight more lives in Multan

On second consecutive day, Coronavirus claimed eight more lives at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 585 since March last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :On second consecutive day, Coronavirus claimed eight more lives at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 585 since March last year.

Nishtar Focal Person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that M.

Siddiq (50), Basheer Ahmed (65), Musarrat Javid(45) Haq'Nawaz (55), Mutaza (38), Sughran Bibi (56), Shamshad Bibi (75) and Javid Akhtar (60) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Seven victims hailed from Multan and one belonged to Muzaffargarh, he informed.

108 patients are diagnosed positive, 72 are suspected out of total 231 cases, he said.

The focal person stated that 231 beds were occupied of 294 dedicated for coronovirus patients while 63 are vacant.

As far as ventilators are concerned, 65 are occupied out of 80 whereas 15 are vacant, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Muzaffargarh March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 113th meeting of GCC Financial ..

10 minutes ago

The government of the United Arab Emirates has iss ..

14 minutes ago

Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target: PM

21 seconds ago

Belgian ambassador to South Korea apologises for w ..

23 seconds ago

Above 50 years age; vaccination to citizens begins ..

24 seconds ago

Two factory workers electrocuted

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.