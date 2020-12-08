Coronavirus claims life of a lady doctor

A lady doctor from Haripur succumbed to coronavirus infection on Tuesday, a media report said

According to the report, lady doctor, Aalia Sarfaraz who was a gynecologist and performed as in-charge District Headquarters Hospital Haripur was on ventilator since a week and died today in the morning.

Her family sources said she got infected with the virus during the marriage of her son. She was under treatment at private hospital of Islamabad.