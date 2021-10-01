UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims Three More Lives At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Coronavirus claims three more lives at Nishtar Hospital

Another three patients including an elderly woman and a teenager girl lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 921

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Another three patients including an elderly woman and a teenager girl lost battle of life against Coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 921.

Nishtar hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr.

Irfan Arshad informed that Wazeeran Bibi (68) Mushtaq (70) and Iqra (17) passed away at ICU of Nishtar Hospital, two of them belonged from Multan and third hailed from DG Khan, Dr. Irfan Arshad added.

Out of 90 ventilators 76 were occupied while 14 were vacant, the focal person informed while 10 dengue patients presently were admitted at Nishtar Hoospital he added.

