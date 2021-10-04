UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims Two More Lives, 177 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 03:58 PM

Coronavirus claims two more lives, 177 test positive in Hyderabad

Two more people died due to complications of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 582 in the Hyderabad since the outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Two more people died due to complications of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 582 in the Hyderabad since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to health department daily situation report, as many as 177 people were tested coronavirus positive on Monday with 9 percent positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 1841 in Hyderabad.

A total of 1885 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 177 cases were reported as positive with 9 percent positivity rate.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centers where 597258 people had received first jab and 299098 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 6812 people were received first jab while 4281 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.

