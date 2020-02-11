UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Clips Wings Of Asia's Biggest Air Show

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:13 PM

Asia's biggest air show opened in Singapore Tuesday under the shadow of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has forced dozens of companies to withdraw and is threatening to hammer the aviation industry

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Asia's biggest air show opened in Singapore Tuesday under the shadow of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has forced dozens of companies to withdraw and is threatening to hammer the aviation industry.

The biennial Singapore Airshow attracts hundreds of global aerospace firms and airlines to the financial hub, where they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals and watch spectacular aerial displays by fighter jets.

But the virus -- which has killed more than 1,000 in China and spread to more than two dozen other countries -- is overshadowing this year's event.

Singapore has so far reported 45 cases, and the city-state last week raised its health alert level to the same as during the deadly 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

The number of exhibitors deciding to skip the show has now climbed to over 70.

Withdrawals include US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, which makes warplanes and defence equipment used by militaries around the world, Canada's Bombardier and plane maker De Havilland.

At least 10 Chinese companies have also pulled out after Singapore imposed a ban on people travelling from China in a bid to stem the spread of the virus, while a major aviation conference on the eve of the air show was axed.

Organisers decided to push ahead, however.

They are taking precautions such as limiting the number of public tickets and advising participants to greet one another by waving from a distance or bowing, instead of shaking hands.

Participants arriving for the first day of the show filed past a thermal scanner which checked their temperatures and bottles of hand sanitiser were placed around the vast exhibition centre hosting the event.

The centre looked emptier than at previous editions of the show, however, and few major deals are expected this year.

