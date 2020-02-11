(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Asia's biggest air show opened in Singapore Tuesday under the shadow of a deadly coronavirus outbreak that has forced companies to withdraw, kept visitors away and is battering the aviation industry.

The biennial Singapore Airshow attracts hundreds of global aerospace firms and airlines to the financial hub, where they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals and watch spectacular aerial displays by fighter jets.

But the virus -- which has killed more than 1,000 in China and spread to more than two dozen other countries -- is overshadowing this year's event.

Singapore has so far reported 45 cases, and the city-state last week raised its health alert level to the same as during the deadly 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

Over 70 exhibitors decided to skip the air show and withdrawals include US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, which makes warplanes and defence equipment, Canada's Bombardier and plane maker De Havilland.

At least 10 Chinese companies have also pulled out after Singapore imposed a ban on people travelling from China in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Organisers decided to push ahead but with precautions in place, such as limiting public tickets, screening participants with thermal scanners to detect fevers and asking them to greet one another by waving from a distance or bowing, instead of shaking hands.

The enormous exhibition centre hosting the show, filled with a dizzying array of equipment from mock-ups of plane interiors to tanks and machine guns, looked emptier than at previous editions and few major deals are expected this year.