Coronavirus Concerning But No Reason For 'panic': EU

Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Europe is concerning but no reason for alarm, the European Union said on Wednesday

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Europe is concerning but no reason for alarm, the European Union said on Wednesday.

"This is a situation of concern but we must not give in to panic," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told reporters in Rome after meeting Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"We must also be vigilant when it comes to misinformation and disinformation as well as xenophobic statements which are misleading citizens and putting in question the work of public authorities," she added.

